UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln

* U.S. plant would be Sharp
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in
December
(Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Jan 22 Foxconn, the world's largest
contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a
display-making plant in the United States in an investment that
would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive
Terry Gou said on Sunday.
The plans come after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to
put "America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday,
prompting Gou to warn about the rise of protectionism and a
trend for politics to underpin economic development.
Foxconn's proposal to build a display plant, which would be
planned with its Sharp Corp unit, depend on many
factors, such as investment conditions, that would have to be
negotiated at the U.S. state and federal levels, Gou told
reporters on the sidelines of a company event.
Gou said that Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, had been considering such a move for
years but the issue came up when Foxconn business partner
Masayoshi Son, head of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp,
talked to Gou before a December meeting Son had with Trump.
As a result of the meeting, Son pledged a $50 billion of
investment in the United States and inadvertently disclosed
information showing Foxconn's logo and an unspecified additional
$7 billion investment. At the time, Foxconn issued a brief
statement saying it was in preliminary discussions to expand its
U.S. operations, without elaborating.
"Son is a good friend," Gou said, adding that Son had asked
for his views about investing in the United States.
Gou said he told Son that the United States has no
panel-making industry but it is the second-largest market for
televisions. An investment for a display plant would exceed $7
billion and could create about 30,000-50,000 jobs, Gou told Son.
"I thought it was a private conversation, but then the next
morning it was exposed," Gou said. "There is such a plan, but it
is not a promise. It is a wish."
Foxconn has existing cooperation and operations in
Pennsylvania, which is a state Foxconn would prioritize,
depending on land, water, power, infrastructure and other
investment conditions, he said.
Gou added that Foxconn would also remain active in in China,
dispelling talk that Beijing may be pressuring Foxconn about its
investments.
Taiwan's tech-dominated manufacturers have been nervous
about potential U.S. trade policies because Trump has threatened
to raise tariffs on imports from some countries, notably China.
Foxconn is one of the biggest employers in China, where it
operates factories that churn out most of Apple Inc's
iPhones.
