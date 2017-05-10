Taiwan's Foxconn to begin construction on U.S. plant in H2 2017 - source

TAIPEI May 10 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

No other details were provided.

When contacted about the matter, Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, declined to comment.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou has said the company was considering investing in the United States In late April, he had meetings at the White House about "capital-intensive" investment plans. (Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)