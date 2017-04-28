版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:33 BJT

Foxconn plans U.S. investment, plans not finalized -Chairman Gou

WASHINGTON, April 28 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.

Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Foxconn operates large manufacturing facilities in China, which is a base for its assembly of Apple's iPhones. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Ayesha Rascoe; Additional report by Gui Qing Koh in New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐