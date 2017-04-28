Foxconn plans U.S. investment, plans not finalized -Chairman Gou

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 28 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.
Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Foxconn operates large manufacturing facilities in China, which is a base for its assembly of Apple's iPhones. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Ayesha Rascoe; Additional report by Gui Qing Koh in New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director