UPDATE 2-Taiwan to inspect Mega Financial branches in New York, Panama

* Inspection to discover why NY state fined the branch
* To complete local investigation within two weeks
* Says received visit from Fed to discuss fintech, not Mega
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Aug 25 Taiwan's financial regulator said
on Thursday it will send inspectors to Mega Financial Holding Co
Ltd's banking branches in New York and Panama in the
government's latest probe into the state-run bank.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) also said it
expects to complete its local investigation within two weeks.
The comments come after New York's state financial regulator
fined Mega's New York banking unit $180 million for violating
anti-money laundering regulations, including lax attention to
risk exposure in Panama.
"We'll need consent from U.S. regulators to inspect the
branches," FSC Chairman Ding Kung-Wha said at a news briefing.
"If all goes smoothly, our people will leave for the United
States next Monday."
The inspection is to discover what led to the fine and what
the unit is working on to improve related issues, Ding said,
declining to elaborate.
The FSC's Banking Bureau received a visit from the U.S.
Federal Reserve in October to discuss topics such as financial
technology, also known as fintech, said Banking Bureau Director
General Austin Chan at the same press conference.
"We did not talk about Mega," Chan said.
A Federal Reserve spokesman declined to comment.
Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's cabinet said it would tighten
some of the island's anti-money laundering regulations to
conform more closely to international standards.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Meredith Mazzilli)