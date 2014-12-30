版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 30日 星期二 15:15 BJT

Taiwan says Xiaomi, other smartphone brands don't breach privacy rules

TAIPEI Dec 30 Taiwan's communication regulator on Tuesday said 12 mobile phone brands sold locally, including Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc, do not violate personal data protection laws.

Handsets made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc and Sony Corp also do not breach the laws, the National Communications Commission said.

Taiwanese mobile phone makers HTC Corp and Asustek Computer Inc, were also among the dozen brands tested and cleared by the NCC. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐