Earthquake measuring 6.1 shakes parts of Taiwan, including capital

TAIPEI May 31 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook parts of Taiwan on Tuesday and was felt in the capital, Taipei, residents and officials said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally recorded the quake, centred about 110 km (70 miles) northeast of Taipei, with a magnitude of 6.4. Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude at 7.2.

(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

