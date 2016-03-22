Taiwan stocks fall after weak export orders data

TAIPEI, March 22 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday
as dour overseas markets and weak export orders data at home
weighed on investor sentiment.
No surprise from Apple Inc's latest iteration of
its flagship smartphone also failed to give key tech shares a
lift.
As of 0233 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6
percent at 8,759.11, after closing 0.02 percent higher in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.9 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.0 percent.
Apple suppliers were mostly down, with Hon Hai Precision
Industry and Pegatron, both of which
assemble iPhones, were lower 0.8 percent and 2.2 percent,
respectively.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC),
which supplies some of the chips in the iPhones, was off 1.3
percent.
Apple on Monday launched its least expensive iPhone as the
company tries to reverse falling phone sales, but the new gadget
did not wow tech experts or investors.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's export orders in February fell for the
11th month in a row, data released after market hours on Monday
showed, cementing expectations of a rate cut at the central
bank's next meeting on Thursday.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.096 to T$32.449 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)