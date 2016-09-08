Taiwan stocks flat, hover at 14-month highs

TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan stocks stayed flat near
14-month highs on Thursday, in line with other overseas markets,
with TSMC and other suppliers of Apple Inc
remaining little changed following the launch of new iPhones.
As of 0343 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 7 points
at 9,266.63, after hitting its highest intraday level in 14
months in the prior session.
The electronics subindex was nearly flat, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), an Apple
supplier and the world's biggest contract chip maker, was
trading flat.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$31.283 per
U.S. dollar.
Asian shares held within one-year peaks on Thursday as
Chinese trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their
first annual rise since late 2014.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)