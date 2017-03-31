版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 11:44 BJT

Taiwan stocks fall; semiconductor, transportation shares down

    TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday,
led by the semiconductor and transportation indexes as the
Taiwan dollar continued to weaken further from a near-29-month
high posted earlier this week. 
    Asian shares were mixed on Friday, with the dollar extending
overnight gains on signs of strong U.S. economic growth.
            
    As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index         fell 0.16
percent to 9,832.80 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in
the previous session.
    The semiconductor subindex         fell 0.85 percent, and
the transportation index         lost 0.44 percent. 
    Additionally, the financial subindex         was down 0.07
percent.  
    Among actively traded shares, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co          , the world's largest contract
chipmaker and a major Apple Inc          supplier, was down 0.52
percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar          weakened T$0.051 to stand at
T$30.366 to the U.S. dollar, reversing a strengthening trend
seen earlier in the week. 

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐