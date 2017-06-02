版本:
Taiwan stocks rise on gains in electronics, semiconductor shares

    TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led
by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with
broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment
and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism.
    The main TAIEX index         rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42
points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous
session. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                ticked up 0.1 percent.            
    The electronics subindex         and semiconductor subindex
        rose 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. 
    The financial subindex         was also up 0.4 percent.   
    Among actively traded shares, Macronix          , an
integrated memory device maker, rose 3.6 percent. 
    Winbond Electronics Corp          , a semiconductor company
and integrated circuit producer, rose 1.3 percent.   
    The Taiwan dollar          firmed T$0.006 at T$30.111
against the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
