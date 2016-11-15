Taiwan stocks edge up; techs rebound

TAIPEI Nov 15 Taiwan shares rose after two
sessions of losses as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks
such as smartphone maker HTC Corp.
The main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent to 8,958.11
points, as of 0253 GMT. It had hit a four-month low during trade
in the previous session.
The index had posted losses in the last two sessions amid
investor concerns that higher U.S. interest rates under incoming
President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from Taiwan
and the rest of Asia.
The electronics subindex rose 0.1 percent on
Tuesday, but the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.
HTC jumped 2.1 percent, while Largan Precision, a
component supplier to Apple Inc, gained 0.8 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.063 to T$31.886 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)