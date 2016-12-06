版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 09:58 BJT

Taiwan stocks gain tracking overseas markets

TAIPEI, Dec 6 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday
taking its cues from gains in Asian stocks and led by technology
heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
(TSMC). 
    The main TAIEX index rose 1.3 percent to 9,277.32
points as of 0139 GMT, hovering around one-month highs it hit
last week. The index closed down 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
    The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. 
    Among big-cap actively traded tech shares, contract
chipmaker TSMC was up nearly 2 percent, while the world's
largest electronics maker and a major Apple supplier, Hon Hai
Precision, gained 1.2 percent.  
    The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.071 to T$31.924 per
U.S. dollar.  

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

