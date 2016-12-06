Taiwan stocks gain tracking overseas markets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Dec 6 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday taking its cues from gains in Asian stocks and led by technology heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC). The main TAIEX index rose 1.3 percent to 9,277.32 points as of 0139 GMT, hovering around one-month highs it hit last week. The index closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 1.4 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent. Among big-cap actively traded tech shares, contract chipmaker TSMC was up nearly 2 percent, while the world's largest electronics maker and a major Apple supplier, Hon Hai Precision, gained 1.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.071 to T$31.924 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.