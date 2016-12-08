Taiwan stocks rise on upbeat export data, overseas gains

TAIPEI, Dec 8 Taiwan stocks hit their highest in nearly a month-and-a-half on Thursday tracking gains in overseas markets and after data showed the island's exports in November grew at their strongest pace in nearly four years. Taiwan's exports grew at a better-than-expected pace last month as global retailers stocked up on the island's hi-tech gadgets for the year-end shopping season, data issued after the market closed Wednesday showed. The main TAIEX index was up 0.9 percent at 9,350.50 as of 0243 GMT and hit its highest since Oct. 27. The index closed up 0.1 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex rose 1.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.9 percent. Hon Hai Precison, which goes by the trade name Foxconn, gained 1.8 percent. The company said on Wednesday it was in early talks on potentially expanding manufacturing in the United States, after Japan's Softbank Group Corp, which has several business ventures with Foxconn, pledged a $50 billion U.S. investment following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.167 to T$31.735 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)