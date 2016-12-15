Taiwan stocks fall as Fed hints at more hikes; tech shares down

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Dec 15 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the first time in a year and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017.
The main TAIEX index fell 0.4 percent to 9,333.20 points as of 0125 GMT after closing at 9,368.52 points in the previous session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led technology heavyweights lower and dragged down the electronics subindex by 0.5 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, shed 1.3 percent.
The financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.095 to T$31.898 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.