UPDATE 2-Hollywood producer Dan Mintz agrees to buy Carlyle stake in Taiwan broadcaster

* Deal valued at US$600 mln - LA Times
* Carlyle has tried to exit investment since 2013
* Taiwan govt says to "strictly" review deal
* Shares of EBC, DMG Entertainment both jump 10 pct
(Adds comment on Taiwan regulatory review)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Nov 23 U.S. film maker Dan Mintz has
agreed to buy Carlyle Group's 61 percent stake in
Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) for an undisclosed sum,
allowing the private equity firm to sell an investment it first
tried to dispose of in 2013.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, Mintz, a co-executive
producer of Hollywood action movie 'Iron Man 3' among others,
said he was in the process of buying the stake without
disclosing the deal's value nor the source of funding. The deal
is subject to regulatory approval, Mintz said.
The statement came after the Los Angeles Times reported
Mintz told the paper he had agreed to pay $600 million in the
deal, seeking to tap into EBC's potential China growth as a
broadcaster of content in Mandarin. (tinyurl.com/nn7wj98)
Mintz is founder and chief executive officer of DMG
Entertainment, as well as a co-founder of Shenzhen-listed DMG
Entertainment and Media Co.
Taiwan's Investment Commission, which regulates foreign
investments, said in a statement that Peter Xiao, another
co-founder of the Shenzhen-listed firm, has links with the
Chinese People's Liberation Army. The Commission said DMG
Entertainment's connection with mainland China means the deal
faces a "strict review" by the Taiwan government.
Carlyle officials weren't immediately available for comment.
The deal comes after Carlyle launched its latest bid to exit
the holding last August jointly with EBC's second-biggest
shareholder, Eastern Media International, for at least
T$20 billion ($650 million). Carlyle's previous attempt to fetch
as much as $700 million for the stake found no takers, people
with knowledge of the matter said.
By 0430 GMT, shares of Eastern Media, which owns 21.3
percent stake of EBC, were up 10 percent in Taipei, while shares
in DMG Entertainment and Media also climbed 10 percent in
Shenzhen.
"As a media network EBC offers tremendous growth
opportunities in digital, Mandarin-language content, premium
content creation and distribution, which will become the anchor
platform for ongoing global expansion of Mintz's businesses,"
the film producer said in his statement.
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)