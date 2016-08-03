Taiwan says set to order Uber to exit market

TAIPEI/HONG KONG Aug 3 Taiwan's Investment
Commission said on Wednesday it is set to order Uber
Technologies Inc to exit the domestic market, saying
the global ride-hailing giant misrepresented its business as an
internet-based information technology platform rather than a
transportation service.
The commission's executive secretary Emile Chang said a
final decision will be made by Aug. 11. The commission oversees
Taiwan's inbound and outbound foreign investments.
Uber officials in Taiwan could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI and Yimou Lee in HONG KONG;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)