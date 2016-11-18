UPDATE 2-Uber says Taiwan's steps against it hurting citizens

* Uber letter comes after govt plans to have apps pulled
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Nov 17 Uber Technologies Inc
urged Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to let the island's people
decide whether they want Uber services in Taiwan, the latest
salvo in the wrangle between the authorities there and the
global ride-hailing service company.
Uber's comments were made in an open letter to the island's
president posted on its website on Thursday.
They came after transport authorities said this week they
would ask Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google
to pull Uber's apps available in Taiwan from their app stores,
including UberEATS, its newest meal takeaway service.
Late last month, Taiwan's cabinet said policymakers had
reached a consensus on raising potential fines that would affect
Uber's operations in Taiwan from at most T$150,000 ($4,707.36)
now to as much as T$25 million.
"These developments directly threaten the interests of over
a million Taiwanese citizens, especially the mothers, fathers,
retirees, professionals, and the otherwise unemployed who have
come to rely on the economic opportunities Uber has created,"
Uber said in the letter signed by Mike Brown, regional general
manager of Uber Asia Pacific.
Uber operates in Taiwan as an internet-based technology
platform rather than as a transportation company, which
Taiwanese authorities have said is a mis-representation of its
service and ordered it to pay back taxes. However, Uber has said
it complies with local regulations, including paying its taxes.
Uber has been facing similar legal scrutiny in markets
across Asia. It entered the Taiwan market in 2013, and its
growing popularity has triggered anger from domestic taxi
drivers, who staged a massive protest against Uber earlier this
year.
Appealing to Tsai's push to turn Taiwan into a Silicon
Valley in Asia, Uber said it wanted to bring more services, like
tech-powered carpooling and self-driving vehicles, to the
island.
Taiwan's existing laws are a "poor fit for new technologies
and business models", Uber said in its letter, adding that the
actions against Uber also deter entrepreneurs and foreign
investment.
"We have submitted multiple proposals and updates in an
effort to demonstrate our commitment to working together to
recognize, and regulate, ridesharing, which is an entirely new
technology and business model for Taiwan," it said.
"So we ask you, President Tsai, to please guide the dialogue
on innovation, by convening a public hearing on ridesharing and
letting Taiwan decide," Uber said.
In response, Taiwan's Presidential Office said it hopes Uber
will continue its consultations with the government.
"(We) also welcome foreign capital and technology to Taiwan,
including innovative new economic models like Uber," it said in
a statement.
Uber's Taiwan general manager Likai Gu told Reuters in a
telephone interview on Thursday that the company remains
optimistic about a "positive resolution" of the issues in
Taiwan.
There are over 10,000 driver partners registered on Uber's
platform in Taiwan, estimated Gu. He said drivers must register
with a Taiwanese ID card, which means the individual is a
citizen, and a valid Taiwanese driver's license.
"That doesn't necessarily equate to jobs, but it's people
who decide that their current income opportunities are not
enough," said Gu.
"They want to convert these cars into something that helps
them earn additional income, instead of something that becomes a
financial burden."
($1 = 31.8650 Taiwan dollars)
