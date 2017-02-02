UPDATE 2-Uber ups the ante in fight with Taiwan authorities by suspending service

* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution
-Uber
* Move comes after higher fines took effect in Taiwan
* Uber slapped with at least $10 million in fines so far
-govt
(Adds Taiwan transport ministry official's comment, fines)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc
said it will suspend its service in Taiwan from Feb. 10, firing
the latest salvo in the ride-hailing service company's
long-running dispute with the island's authorities over mounting
fines.
Uber's move comes after Taiwan recently raised fines against
unlicensed ride-sharing services, targeted at Uber, which the
company said were the highest in the world. Taiwan has
maintained Uber's business is illegal, and at one point last
year even considered ordering it to leave the domestic market.
The U.S.-based firm has been asked to pay T$328.59 million
($10.57 million) in fines so far, with over half the sum slapped
on it since early January, when higher penalties of as much as
T$25 million per infraction took effect, according to figures
from Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications.
Uber has paid T$68.25 million to date, the ministry said.
The company has protested fines against it and defended its
model, and in November issued an open letter to Taiwan President
Tsai Ing-wen to intervene, appealing to her push to turn Taiwan
into a Silicon Valley in Asia.
But the higher fines seem to have driven matters to a head.
"We will pause our operations until the president and her
government find a solution," Damian Kassabgi, director of Uber's
public policy in Asia-Pacific, said in an emailed statement.
Uber said there was no timeline for how long the suspension
would last. The suspension would not affect UberEATS, its the
meal takeaway service that relies primarily on scooters for
deliveries and was launched in November last year on the island.
"From the view of protecting consumer rights, the government
must have some control," Hu Ti-chi, a ministry official, told a
news briefing on Thursday. "Our position has never been to chase
Uber out. If there is anywhere we can counsel we will provide
it, but it must be a legitimate business."
Uber operates in Taiwan as an internet-based technology
platform rather than as a transportation company, which local
taxi companies and Taiwanese authorities have said is a
misrepresentation of its service.
The company has argued that it provides a technology service
and has said there are over 10,000 driver-partners, mainly local
citizens, registered on its platform in Taiwan who use the
opportunity afforded by Uber to earn money.
Hu said if Uber is not regulated as a transportation
company, it can be regulated as a transportation service
provider and collaborate with local taxi companies. There was
room to discuss how it could be regulated, Hu said.
Uber said in a statement that it had taken the initiative in
discussions with Taiwan, including securing local insurance and
reaching out to collaborate with the local taxi industry.
Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, has been facing
similar legal scrutiny in markets across Asia. With steep fines
imposed on its drivers in Macau, Uber had decided to pull out of
the Chinese-ruled gambling hub, although later it aborted the
plans citing support from residents.
In Japan, which bars non-professional drivers from offering
taxi services, it was blocked by authorities from setting up in
two cities while it also faced opposition from established taxi
operators. But a window of opportunity finally cracked open with
the ride-hailing firm starting pilot services for elderly people
in rural towns last year.
In Tokyo, Uber operates as a travel agent, connecting users
to established taxi company drivers.
($1 = 31.0830 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Himani Sarkar)