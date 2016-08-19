Taiwan asks Uber to pay bill in sales tax stand-off

TAIPEI Aug 19 Taiwan has asked Uber
Technologies to pay a sales tax bill estimated by local media to
be up to about $6.4 million, the government said on Friday, as a
decision looms on whether the global ride-hailing service may be
ordered to leave the island.
Taiwan's Investment Commission said earlier this month it
may order Uber to exit the market, saying the company
misrepresented its business as an internet-based technology
platform rather than a transportation service. A decision is due
by the end of August.
Uber has not previously been liable for sales tax since it
set up shop in Taiwan in 2013. But the government is overhauling
the tax regime it imposes on global online service providers,
and says Uber owes back taxes.
"As long as they provide services in Taiwan, they have to
pay sales taxes," said Wu Ting-yang, auditor of the National
Taxation Bureau of Taipei.
Wu declined to disclose how much Uber might be billed for
sales tax, but local media reports estimated the tax would be up
to T$200 million ($6.4 million).
The company rejected the claim it owes sales taxes.
"Uber is meeting all of its tax obligations under relevant
local laws," the firm said in an emailed response to Reuters'
questions.
The firm said it had taken part in discussions hosted by the
National Taxation Bureau on Thursday "to discuss potential tax
reform for cross-border digital services".
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)