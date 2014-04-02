版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE orders machinery from Kulicke & Soffa for T$782 mln

April 2 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says orders machinery equipment from Kulicke & Soffa for T$782 million ($25.74 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3765 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
