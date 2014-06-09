版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 9日 星期一 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment worth T$1.7 bln from KLA-Tencor, Lam Research, Applied Materials

June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($56.67 million) from KLA-Tencor, Lam Research and Applied Materials

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sux89v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9980 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
