BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from KLA-Tencor, Appplied Materials for T$8.6 bln

Jan 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from KLA-Tencor and Applied Materials for T$8.6 billion ($268.93 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
