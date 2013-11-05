Tajik leader Rakhmon set to extend long rule

* Rakhmon set to win seven-year third term
* Faces growing problems, has assistance from Russia
* Opposition accuses him of personality cult
By Roman Kozhevnikov and Dmitry Solovyov
DUSHANBE, Nov 6 Tajikistan's President Imomali
Rakhmon is set to win a new seven-year term on Wednesday in a
country facing security threats from neighbouring Afghanistan
and located on a major heroin trafficking route from Kabul to
Russia and Europe.
The former head of a state farm, who has been in power since
1992, is running against five little-known, mainly loyal
candidates who pose no threat. The only genuine opposition
candidate was unable to run.
But critics say Rakhmon, 61, faces mounting social tension
in the Muslim, Central Asian state where about half the 8
million population live in poverty. More than 1 million work
abroad, sending money home to their families.
By barring moderate opposition candidate Oynihol
Bobonazarova for not getting enough signatures of support,
secular authorities risk radicalising opponents in a country
where tens of thousands were killed in a 1992-97 civil war.
"We say the state must be changed through elections, we
respect the law ... but if instead of us more radical elements
come, the authorities will be to blame for that," Bobonazarova,
a 65-year-old human rights activist, told Reuters.
Moscow-backed Rakhmon could face security threats from
Islamist militants in neighbouring Afghanistan after the planned
withdrawal of U.S.-led forces in 2014. Tajikistan also lies on a
heroin trafficking route from Afghanistan to Russia and Europe.
Rakhmon did not conduct an election campaign, relying on
extensive media coverage of trips across the country where he
was met by jubilant crowds reciting poetry glorifying him.
In the capital Dushanbe, he looks down from huge billboards
and stickers of him are plastered across the windscreens of
taxis and buses. The other five hopefuls are featured mainly on
modest leaflets at bus stops.
Young shop assistant Eraj Asadullayev does not remember any
other leader, and his choice is clear.
"I will vote for him," he said. "I like him as a person, not
as a president. I really love him."
But Bobonazarova, who is backed by the Islamic Revival
Party, Tajikistan's second-largest political force, and by the
opposition Social Democratic Party, said Rakhmon had developed a
personality cult and people hid their true feelings.
"We have so many problems, and they (the people) keep
singing odes in his honour. They extol him, and later on they
say terrible things about him," she said.
DIVIDED OPPOSITION
She said activists collecting signatures of support for her
had been summoned by prosecutors and detained and intimidated by
the secret service. Rakhmon's press service declined comment.
The West has not recognised a single election in Tajikistan
to be free and fair.
Rakhmon, who has increased the number and length of his
terms through constitutional amendments, won 79 percent of the
vote in the previous election in 2006. His next term must be his
last, according to the constitution.
Many of his opponents in the civil war won by his secular
government are now in the Islamic Revival Party. But the
opposition is weak and disparate, and there is official pressure
on media and those accused of preaching radical Islam.
In October, Dushanbe ratified a deal with Moscow under which
Russian soldiers will be deployed at a base Tajikistan for three
decades. In return, Tajik officials said, Rakhmon won a deal
allowing some duty-free imports of oil products and agreement by
Moscow not to get tougher on Tajik migrants.
Presidential spokesman Abdufattoh Sharifzoda said Rakhmon
had issued an order banning pompous ceremonies.
"But local governors are vying with each other to arrange
the best reception," he said. "Everyone wants to show that his
personal love for the president is the strongest."