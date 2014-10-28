U.S. consumers sue Takata over airbags, seek class action

Oct 27 Takata Corp, the Japanese company whose potentially defective airbags have led to the recall of millions of vehicles, was sued on Monday by consumers who claimed Takata and several car manufacturers defrauded them by concealing crucial information.

The lawsuit filed with a U.S. District Court in Florida, is believed to be the first in the United States to seek class-action status on behalf of consumers nationwide. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)