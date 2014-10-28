UPDATE 1-AutoNation stops selling cars with Takata air bags

(Adds Transportation Department review of NHTSA's handling of
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the
largest U.S. auto retail group, has stopped selling cars
equipped with Takata Corp air bags involved in a
massive global recall involving more than 16 million vehicles,
Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Tuesday.
"We as a company have made the decision not to retail any
vehicle that is involved in this recall until it is repaired and
the vehicles that do come in for service, we are advising the
customer not to put a passenger in front of that air bag until
it's repaired," Jackson said in an interview with Reuters.
While AutoNation is the largest U.S. automotive dealer
group, it currently has fewer than 400 used cars equipped with
Takata air bags at its 277 vehicle franchises. The vehicles
account for between 1 percent and 2 percent of AutoNation's
inventory.
There have been about 8 million vehicles equipped with
Takata air bags that have been recalled in the United States.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Takata is unlikely
to be dumped by its automaker customers given the cost and
disruption of such a move - for now.
Jackson called for all manufacturers to act as one rather
than offer varying responses.
"There should be some entity that says to the industry:
'Look, every individual manufacturer doesn't get to make a
decision here. This is what we are going to do.' And you would
say maybe that's NHTSA but NHTSA has been a Tower of Babel,"
said Jackson.
He was referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, which is part of the U.S. Transportation
Department. Last week, NHTSA issued confusing information about
the Takata recall.
On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx said at a workshop in New York that he has asked
the DOT inspector general's office to review NHTSA's handling of
the Takata issue.
"I've also asked our team to do a due diligence review,"
Foxx said. "I make no apologies for taking a look at our safety
posture as an agency. It's like a check up, and I think it's a
good practice for us to do."
Guidance to AutoNation from auto manufacturers has been
conflicting, Jackson said.
He said one automaker advised dealers to tell consumers to
continue to drive the car because the chance of an incident was
rare. Another said that in cases where the passenger-side air
bag is potentially defective it should be disconnected, with no
one allowed to sit in the passenger seat until the air bag is
fixed.
On Monday, consumers filed a proposed class action suit in
Florida against Takata and several automakers including Honda
Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, claiming the
companies defrauded them by concealing crucial information. It
is believed to be the first Takata case seeking nationwide class
action status.
