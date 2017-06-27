UPDATE 1-Japan's Takata offers condolences to victims of faulty air bags

* "We offer our condolences" to victims - CEO Takada
* Air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries
* Takata filed for bankruptcy in U.S. and Japan
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata
Corp expressed condolences on Tuesday to victims of its
faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries
around the world, but stopped short of offering a full apology.
"We offer our condolences to the those who lost their lives
and to those who suffered injuries," Shigehisa Takada, chairman
and CEO of Takata, said at the company's last annual shareholder
meeting as a listed company.
The meeting came a day after Takata, facing tens of billions
of dollars in costs and liabilities following almost a decade of
recalls and lawsuits, said it had filed for bankruptcy
protection in Japan and the United States.
As part of the arrangements it will be largely acquired for
$1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems.
The grandson of the company's founder, Takada was criticised
in the Japanese media for failing to address victims at a press
conference announcing the bankruptcy on Monday. It was his first
media appearance in more than a year and a half.
At Tuesday's meeting, he joined other executives in making a
deep bow of contrition for the lives lost and shattered by the
company's defective air-bag inflators. Most victims were in the
United States.
"I was told that I shouldn't cause any bias and that I
should leave it to others," Takada said, responding to the
criticism. "I too felt shame about this."
Takada "was full of excuses," said one female investor in
her 40s from Tokyo.
"Constantly blaming the media and those around him, it's not
surprising things ended up like this," she said.
The ammonium nitrate compound used in the air bags was found
to become volatile with age and prolonged exposure to heat,
causing the devices to explode with too much force and spray
shrapnel into vehicle compartments.
Takata shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on
Tuesday. The company is due to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange on July 27.
