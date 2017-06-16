UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources

* Bankruptcy filing may come as early as next week - sources
* Takata has been working for months on deal with Key Safety
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares
By Jessica DiNapoli and David Shepardson
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp
, the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities
stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to
file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a
deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety
Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
Takata, one of the world's biggest automotive suppliers, has
been working for months to complete a deal with Key Safety.
A person briefed on the matter told Reuters Key was expected
to acquire Takata assets as part of a restructuring in
bankruptcy.
The Nikkei business daily reported that a new company
created under Key will purchase Takata operations for about 180
billion yen ($1.6 billion) and continue supplying air bags, seat
belts and other products, leaving liabilities behind in a
separate entity.
Takata declined to comment. Michigan-based Key, owned by
Chinese supplier Ningbo Joyson, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday it had suspended
trading in shares of Takata following media reports of
preparations for a bankruptcy filing. At its previous close, it
had a market value of $360 million.
Also at stake is $850 million owed by Takata to major global
automakers under a settlement agreed to earlier this year
stemming from the automotive industry's largest ever safety
recall.
Sources familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity
because they were not authorized to speak with the media, said a
final deal with Key may not be reached before Takata files for
bankruptcy. The company plans to begin proceedings in both the
United States and Japan, the sources said.
Major global car manufacturers have expressed concern about
the company filing for bankruptcy without a deal in place
because of disruption it could cause to the production of
replacement air bag inflators. More than 65 percent of 46.2
million recalled Takata air bag inflators in the United States
have not been repaired.
A U.S. judge said earlier this year the costs of replacing
all of the faulty Takata inflators could be $8 billion.
Takata inflators can explode with excessive force,
unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.
In January, Takata agreed to plead guilty to criminal
wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a U.S. Justice
Department investigation into ruptures of its air bag inflators
linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide. They also have been
blamed for more than 180 injuries worldwide.
A federal grand jury in January indicted three former Takata
executives for criminal wrongdoing in connection with the safety
defect.
Takata has already paid a $25 million fine and $125 million
to a victims' compensation fund, including for future incidents.
Takata has until early 2018 to pay the $850 million owed to
automakers, or within five days of securing a financial backer.
Then-U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said in January that if
Takata filed for bankruptcy, the Justice Department would be a
creditor in the restructuring.
Key was chosen by Takata earlier this year as the favored
buyer for the company. Since then, Key has been working with
Takata on a restructuring plan.
Inflator recalls began around 2008 and involve around 100
million inflators around the world used in vehicles made by 19
automakers, including Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co
, Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc. Recalls
are to continue through at least the end of 2019.
Last month, four automakers including Toyota Motor Corp
agreed to a $553 million settlement to address
class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16
million recalled vehicles with Takata inflators.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and David Shepardson
in Washington. Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit
and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Brown and Cynthia
Osterman)