Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMBC to provide bridge loan-sources

TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek
bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources
said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in
liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive
history.
The Japanese company, whose defective air-bag inflators have
been blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 150 injuries
worldwide, will file for protection in Tokyo District Court
under the Civil Rehabilitation Act, Japan's version of U.S.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said the sources, one of whom has direct
knowledge of the matter and one who was briefed on the process.
Takata will then seek bridge loans from the core banking
unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, which will
provide tens of billions of yen (hundreds of millions of
dollars) in bridge loans, one source said.
Takata spokesman Toyohiro Hishikawa said nothing has been
decided regarding any filing or financing.
