Takata decides to file for bankruptcy - Japan media

TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Takata Corp
decided on Monday to file for bankruptcy protection in Japan
with liabilities of more than 1 trillion yen ($9 billion),
Japanese media reported, as the auto parts supplier has
struggled due to its defective air bag inflators at the centre
of the auto industry's biggest ever product recall.
The decision came at a special board meeting, public
broadcaster NHK said. Nikkei also reported the decision, without
citing any sources for the information.
Takata is expected to file for a U.S. Chapter 11-style
bankruptcy protection procedure, along with a similar filing in
the United States, sources have told Reuters. This would open
the door for a financial rescue from U.S. auto parts supplier
Key Safety Systems, which Takata has tapped as its preferred
financial sponsor.
Faulty air bag inflators made by Takata have been linked to
at least 17 deaths in the United States and other countries,
prompting a massive global recall which began nearly a decade
ago.
($1 = 111.2100 yen)
