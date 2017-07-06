FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Injured drivers get official role in Takata's U.S. bankruptcy
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点54分 / 1 天前

Injured drivers get official role in Takata's U.S. bankruptcy

Tom Hals

3 分钟阅读

WILMINGTON, Del., July 6 (Reuters) - People injured by Takata Corp's defective air bags were given an official role in the bankruptcy of its U.S. unit on Thursday, allowing them to challenge restructuring plans that plaintiffs' lawyers have criticized as protective of automakers.

A seven-member official committee will represent economic loss and personal injury or tort claimants, David Buchbinder, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog, told a meeting of creditors of Takata's U.S. business.

Official committees receive funds from a debtor to hire professionals who can carry out investigations and test financial assumptions.

William Weintraub, a lawyer with Goodwin Procter who is not involved in the Takata case, said he expected the committee "to be active and to make sure that the claims of the car manufacturers are not treated preferentially and that tort victims are fairly compensated."

A second five-member committee of suppliers and vendors was also appointed, according to Buchbinder.

Takata filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United States last month, facing billions of dollars in liabilities from recalls and lawsuits stemming from its air bags.

The inflator compound used in the bags becomes volatile with age, causing the devices to inflate with too much force. The air bags have been linked to 16 deaths, mostly in the United States, and hundreds of injuries.

One person appointed to the personal injury committee, Adrian Antonio Pielago, allegedly suffered a major neck laceration and nerve damage last year in an accident involving a Takata air bag, according to court records.

Takata is finalizing a $1.6 billion sale of most of its business to Michigan-based Key Safety Systems, owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

The deal is meant to save 14,000 jobs, provide a stable supply of replacement air bags and finance a $1 billion settlement with the U.S. government.

Personal injury lawyers said at a bankruptcy hearing last month that Takata was deferring too much to automakers, which claim they are owed billions of dollars in recall costs.

Lawyers for Takata's U.S. business said the automakers provided financing to Takata and received protections in return.

The company has set aside $125 million for injury claims, but lawyers for injured drivers said it may not be enough because millions of air bags have yet to be recalled.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below