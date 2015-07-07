Brazil watchdog names Takata, Autoliv in price-fixing probe

SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
has opened an investigation into a suspected cartel involving
local units of Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp
and Swedish-American rival Autoliv Inc, citing potential
price collusion in safety belts, airbags and steering wheels.
Cade, as the regulator is known, said late Monday that
evidence has been found of anti-competitive practices between
the companies, including sharing manufacturing and financial
information in order to better divide the market.
A press representative for Takata Brasil SA said the company
is taking all necessary measures in relation to the case and
will cooperate fully with authorities. Press representatives at
Autoliv's Brazilian unit could not be reached immediately.
The investigation is the latest in a series of problems for
Takata, which is in the midst of a massive recall for
potentially defective air bag inflators. Tens of million of cars
with Takata-made parts have been recalled around the world by a
range of automakers after some air bag inflators exploded with
too much force, spraying shrapnel inside vehicles, regulators
have found.
