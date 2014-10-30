BRIEF-US safety regulators ask Takata to produce documents relating to ongoing probe of defective air bags

BRIEF-Millicom signs sale and lease back deal in Paraguay
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
DETROIT Oct 30 Takata Corp : * US safety regulators send letter compelling Takata Corp to produce
documents and answer questions under oath relating to ongoing probe of
defective air bags * NHTSA asks Takata Corp for documents relating to communication between Takata
and its rivals as well as its customers relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for any documents related to manufacturing issues connected
with problems in production of air bag inflators * NHTSA asks Takata for all documents cited in Reuters article about
manufacturing problems at the Japanese company's Mexico inflator plant * NHTSA asks Takata for a list of every death or injury, lawsuit or claim
relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for details of the company's inflator production capacity
to replace millions of potentially defective parts already recalled * NHTSA asks Takata about its ability to expand manufacturing capacity to meet
the recall needs * Takata spokesman in US says company is "cooperating fully with NHTSA and is working to meet their requests."
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.
* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017