BRIEF-Takata says does not know root cause of problem that has required U.S. regional air bag recalls

DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp :
* Exec Shimizu says in US congress hearing that the supplier
does not know root
cause of problem that has required regional air bag recalls
* Exec Shimizu says ammonium nitrate used as propellant in
Takata air bag
inflators is safe and stable
* Exec Shimizu says does not know if concerns about using
ammonium nitrate as
propellant in air bag inflators was relayed to high-level
execs at Takata
* Exec Shimizu says current inflators being built, including
replacements, are
safe and should work as designed
* BMW exec says automaker has begun independent
testing of Takata air
bag inflators
* Takata exec Shimizu agrees the manufacture of replacement air
bag inflators "not speedy enough"
* Exec Shimizu says using rival air bag inflators as
replacement parts would
require validation testing
* Exec Shimizu says reason for change from previous air bag
inflator propellant
to ammonium nitrate was not cost
* Exec Shimizu says cause of problems is not due to materials
used, but the
manufacturing processes