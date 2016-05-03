版本:
2016年 5月 4日 星期三

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Takata set to recall 35 million more air-bag inflaters - Nikkei

May 4 * Takata nears recalling at least 35 million additional air-bag inflaters - Nikkei citing sources * U.S. regulators could unveil expanded Takata recall this week - Nikkei citing sources

