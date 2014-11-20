版本:
BRIEF-Takata exec says current replacement inflator capacity may not be enough

DETROIT Nov 20 : * Takata exec says company's inflator capacity increase to 450,000 units per

month May not be speedy enough * Honda exec says current supply of replacement parts is adequate but that may

change * Takata exec says if his company's products have not been recalled he believes

them to be safe * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate has several advantages but its sensitivity

to moisture is well known and that affects its combustion * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate stays stable in a moisture controlled

environment * Takata exec says working on improving "robustness" of infaltors to better

protect against humidity moving forward
