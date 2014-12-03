BRIEF-Honda exec says automaker to expand Takata driver-side air bag recall in US to a national campaign

DETROIT Dec 3 Takata hearing in US House committee:
* Takata Corp exec Shimizu says at US congress hearing
that public
best served if recall addresses regions of high humidity
first
* Takata Corp exec Shimizu says confident inflators
being made by
company today are safe
* Honda N. America exec Schostek says automaker will
expand regional
campaign on driver air bag inflators to a national recall
* Honda N. America exec Schostek says in talks with
Autoliv and Daicel
about expanding production of replacement inflators needed in
recall
* Honda N. America exec Schostek says still best to
priortize
replacement inflators for higher risk regions
* Takata exec Shimizu says it is up to automakers to recall
parts, not Takata
* Takata exec Shimizu says data does not support at this moment
a switch from a
regional recall of driver-side air bags to a national recall