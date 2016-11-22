Autoliv, Key Safety Systems preferred bidders for Takata - Bloomberg

TOKYO Nov 22 Takata Corp has
shortlisted Sweden's Autoliv Inc and U.S. parts supplier
Key Safety Systems as potential bidders for the Japanese airbag
maker at the centre of the world's biggest auto recall,
Bloomberg reported.
Those two bidders were preferred because of their expertise
in making airbag systems and safety equipment, as carmakers look
for ways to improve efficiencies in Takata's production, the
report said, citing people familiar with the deal.
Takata is seeking an investor to help it restructure as
global automakers face liabilities of $10 billion or more from
recalls involving defective airbags which have been linked to at
least 15 deaths worldwide.
At a meeting in New York last month between Takata and the
automakers, the carmakers preferred Autoliv, sources told
Reuters.
The second-most preferred bidder was Key Safety Systems,
owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp and
backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group, according to
the sources.
Daicel Corp, which teamed up with a U.S. buyout firm Bain
Capital came in third. U.S. parts maker Flex-N-Gate Corp is
another bidder.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)