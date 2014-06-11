版本:
BRIEF-US safety regulators opened probe of estimated 1 mln vehicles with Takata air bags

DETROIT, June 11 : * US safety regulators say has opened probe of an estimated 1 million vehicles

equipped with Takata Corp air bags * Nhtsa says opens probe of Honda, Nissan, Mazda, chrysler, toyota vehicles

from model years 2002-2006 equipped with Takata airbags after six reports of

air bags not operating properly
