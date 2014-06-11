BRIEF-US safety regulators opened probe of estimated 1 mln vehicles with Takata air bags

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, June 11 : * US safety regulators say has opened probe of an estimated 1 million vehicles
equipped with Takata Corp air bags * Nhtsa says opens probe of Honda, Nissan, Mazda, chrysler, toyota vehicles
from model years 2002-2006 equipped with Takata airbags after six reports of
air bags not operating properly
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 18 A federal judge has dismissed the remaining charges against a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banking analyst accused of engaging in an insider trading scheme, after a jury in February largely acquitted him.
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.