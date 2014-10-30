U.S. regulator orders Takata to provide documents related to faulty air bags

DETROIT Oct 30 U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday ordered Japanese supplier Takata Corp to provide documents and answer questions under oath related to the government's ongoing probe of potentially defective Takata air bags in millions of U.S. vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a special order to the supplier's TK Holdings Inc, ordering delivery of the documents by December 1.

Takata spokesman Alby Berman on Thursday said the company "is cooperating fully with NHTSA and is working to meet their requests."

For the past 18 months, Takata has been besieged by chronic, widespread problems with defective inflators in its air bags that tend to explode with excessive force and spray metal shards into vehicle occupants.

Since 2008, 10 global vehicle manufacturers that use Takata air bags have recalled more than 10 million cars in the United States and more than 17 million worldwide to replace inflators that have been linked to at least four deaths and dozens of serious injuries.

In a special order signed by Chief Counsel Kevin Vincent, NHTSA ordered Takata to produce documents relating to communication between Takata and its rivals as well as its customers related to ruptured air bags.

NHTSA also asked the supplier for any documents related to manufacturing issues connected with problems in production of air bag inflators, including documents cited in a Reuters article about manufacturing problems at the Japanese company's Mexico inflator plant.

The safety agency also asked Takata for a list of every death or injury, lawsuit or claim relating to ruptured air bags.

Takata also was ordered to provide details on its inflator production capacity to replace millions of potentially defective parts already recalled, as well as its ability to expand manufacturing capacity to meet the recall needs. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)