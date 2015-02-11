Takata to double replacement air bag inflator output by September

DETROIT Feb 11 Takata Corp said it
plans over the next six months to double production of
replacement air bag inflators needed for recalled cars in which
the part could spray occupants with metal shards.
The Japanese air bag maker will boost output to 900,000
inflators a month by September, up from 450,000 now at its plant
in Monclova, Mexico, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. He
did not specify if the additional capacity would be added in
Mexico.
Takata's air bag inflators have been found to explode with
too much force, spraying metal fragment inside cars and have
forced automakers to recall nearly 25 million vehicles worldwide
since 2008. The component has been linked to six deaths, all in
cars made by its top customer, Honda Motor Co Ltd.
Takata faces pressure from its automaker customers as well
as U.S. safety officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and U.S. lawmakers to increase production of the
replacement parts so consumers can replace the potential deadly
parts as quickly as possible.
