Chrysler to begin replacing Takata air bag inflators in U.S. in Dec.

DETROIT Nov 11 Chrysler Group will begin
replacing potentially defective air bag inflators made by Takata
Corp in more than 371,000 U.S. vehicles in early
December, according to documents filed by the automaker with
U.S. safety regulators.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration that Takata "has made no determination of a
safety defect" in the inflators being studied by the U.S. safety
agency, but it would nonetheless begin replacing them no later
than Dec. 19.
It is looking at starting the recall in parts of Florida as
early as the first week of next month, according to the NHTSA
documents.
The population of inflators the NHTSA is studying - the
so-called Beta series - totals 37.8 million, according to NHTSA
documents. Of those, about 25 million are passenger-side
inflators and about 12.8 million are driver-side inflators.
Takata's air bag inflators are being investigated because
they can explode with excessive force, rupturing and sending
metal shards into vehicle passenger compartments. The issue has
been linked to four deaths and 160 injuries.
