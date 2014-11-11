UPDATE 1-Chrysler to begin replacing Takata air bag inflators in U.S. in Dec.

(Adds detail on regional recalls, other manufacturers, Takata
test procedures)
By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert
DETROIT Nov 11 Chrysler Group will begin
replacing potentially defective air bag inflators made by Takata
Corp in more than 371,000 U.S. vehicles in early
December, according to documents filed by the automaker with
U.S. safety regulators.
The Chrysler vehicles, from model years 2003-2007, are among
an estimated 4.2 million involved in a series of regional
recalls in high-humidity regions announced in June by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,
said in documents filed with NHTSA that Takata "has made no
determination of a safety defect" in the inflators being studied
by the safety agency, but it would nonetheless begin replacing
them no later than Dec. 19.
It could start the recall in parts of Florida in early
December, according to the NHTSA documents.
The Chrysler vehicles include the Dodge Ram, Durango,
Dakota, Charger and Magnum, and Chrysler Aspen and 300.
Takata was not immediately available for comment.
The group of Takata inflators the NHTSA is studying - the
so-called Beta series - totals 37.8 million, according to NHTSA
documents. Of those, about 25 million are passenger-side
inflators made from 2000-2004 and about 12.8 million are
driver-side inflators made from 2004-2007.
Other manufacturers involved in the June regional recalls
include Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp, Ford Motor
Co, General Motors Co, BMW AG, Mitsubishi
Motors Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries' Subaru.
Takata's air bag inflators are being investigated because,
if exposed to moisture or improperly manufactured, they can
explode, rupturing and sending metal shards into vehicle
passenger compartments. The issue has been linked to four deaths
and 160 injuries.
Since 2008, more than 11 million U.S. cars equipped with
Takata air bags have been recalled because of the inflator
issue.
Chrysler told NHTSA that it conducted a joint investigation
with Takata of the Beta inflators, including samples obtained
from Florida junkyards.
Takata's analysis showed the Florida inflators "exhibited
slightly elevated levels of moisture," Chrysler said.
The automaker said Takata has been conducting a series of
tests on suspect inflators, including CT scans, "live
dissections" and live deployments, while measuring performance,
moisture level and other physical and chemical properties.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing
by Alan Crosby)