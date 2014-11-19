U.S. Senators raise possibility of 6th death linked to Takata air bags

| DETROIT
DETROIT Nov 19 Two U.S. senators on Wednesday
raised the possibility of a sixth fatality linked to potentially
lethal Takata Corp air bags, as they announced a news
conference to introduce the sister of someone who died in an
Arizona accident in 2003.
So far, five fatalities in Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida,
California and Malaysia have been linked to faulty Takata air
bag inflators.
Edward Markey, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, and
Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, said
in a statement that the Arizona accident victim's sister will be
at the news conference on Thursday in Washington.
A spokesman for Markey declined to provide details and
Blumenthal's office could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The press conference will take place ahead of a hearing in
Congress at which officials from Takata, Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Chrysler Group and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration are scheduled to testify regarding the recalls
surrounding the Takata air bags.
All of the deaths linked to the faulty Takata air bags,
which can potentially explode and spray metal shrapnel at
occupants of the vehicle, occurred in Honda cars. But a
spokesman said the Japanese automaker was "not aware of an
incident in 2003" involving an air bag-related fatality in one
of its vehicles.
Takata U.S. spokesman Alby Berman said the company was not
aware of this incident mentioned by the senators and was looking
into it.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Additional reporting by
Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing
by Richard Chang)