Takata air bag on Honda Civic linked to another injury

April 10 Faulty air bags supplied by Takata Corp
have been linked to another injury involving a Honda
Motor Co car in Florida in March.
A 2003 model Honda Civic's air bag exploded and a piece of
metal shot out from the air bag into the driver's neck,
according to police and hospital reports.
The shrapnel was removed after an emergency surgery,
hospital records showed. The report said "an airbag deployed
sending foreign body toward patient."
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has
not yet been confirmed that the accident involved an air bag
rupture.
"...if it is confirmed that this is another rupture, then it
would simply reinforce the reasons that we are working so hard
to get these air bags remedied as quickly as we can," NHTSA
communications director Gordon Trowbridge said.
Takata and Honda were not immediately available for comment.
Honda has already set up an inspection for Monday, said the
victim's lawyer, Jason Turchin. He said a lawsuit will be filed
soon after.
Honda said on March 19 it would add more than 100,000
vehicles to a U.S. recall related to potentially defective air
bags made by Takata that can deploy with too much force and
spray occupants with metal shards.
Turchin said his client received a recall notice more than
ten days after the accident.
Six deaths have been linked to the problem so far, all on
Honda cars.
About 25 million vehicles with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide since 2008.
