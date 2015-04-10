UPDATE 1-Takata air bag on Honda Civic linked to another injury

(Adds comments from Honda and Takata)
By Ben Klayman and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
April 10 Faulty air bags supplied by Takata
Corp have been linked to another injury involving a
Honda Motor Co car in Florida in March.
A 2003 model Honda Civic's airbag exploded and a piece of
metal shot out from the bag into the driver's neck, according to
police and hospital reports.
The shrapnel was removed after an emergency surgery,
hospital records showed. The report said "an airbag deployed
sending foreign body toward patient."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
has not yet been confirmed that the accident involved an airbag
rupture.
"If it is confirmed that this is another rupture, then it
would simply reinforce the reasons that we are working so hard
to get these air bags remedied as quickly as we can," NHTSA
communications director Gordon Trowbridge said.
Honda has already set up an inspection for Monday, said the
victim's lawyer, Jason Turchin. He said a lawsuit will be filed
soon after.
"Honda is working with representatives of the vehicle's
owner to inspect the vehicle and determine whether a rupture of
the airbag inflator occurred in this crash. Until this
determination has been made, Honda will have no further
comment," said Honda spokesman Chris Martin.
Honda said on March 19 it would add more than 100,000
vehicles to a U.S. recall related to potentially defective
airbags made by Takata that can deploy with too much force and
spray occupants with metal shards.
"We will work in close collaboration with Honda to determine
the facts and circumstances surrounding the situation," Takata
said in an email to Reuters.
Turchin said his client received a recall notice more than
10 days after the accident.
Six deaths have been linked to the problem so far, all
involving Honda cars.
About 25 million vehicles with Takata airbags have been
recalled worldwide since 2008.
