U.S. says 2.7 million additional Takata inflators to be recalled

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that new testing is prompting Takata Corp to declare 2.7 million air bag inflators defective in Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp vehicles.

Takata air bag inflators are already linked to 17 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide and will eventually cover more than 100 million inflators. The auto safety agency said new testing is prompting the recall of some driver-side air bags built from 2015 through 2012. (Reporting by David Shepardson)