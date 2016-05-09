Japan govt calls for additional 7 mln Takata-related recalls - Nikkei

May 9 The Japanese government on Monday notified
automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles with
faulty Takata air bags that have been sold in Japan, the Nikkei
reported on Monday, citing sources.
If all companies comply with the notice, faulty air
bag-related recalls in Japan are expected to reach nearly 20
million vehicles, with the global total touching 120 million
vehicles, Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/1QWOe01)
Separately, the Nikkei also reported that Mitsubishi Motors
Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd plan to
compensate customers for costs incurred from fuel
efficiency-related issues, with Mitsubishi paying Nissan's
portion of the expenses (s.nikkei.com/1SZJYCP)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)