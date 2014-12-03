BRIEF-Takata 'very surprised' by US regulator's request for national recall of driver-side air bags

DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp :
* Says in response to NHTSA request for national recall on
driver-side air bags
was "very surprised" by US safety agency's request
* Says in letter to National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) that
agency does not typically make such a request until after its
defect probe is
concluded
* Says in letter to NHTSA that agency had not even received,
much less analyzed
takata's initial response to a nhtsa special order
* Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency, as far as Takata
knows, has never
before sent a recall request to a supplier
* Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency's authority to find
that a defect
exists applies only to automakers and not suppliers
* Says in letter to NHTSA that the two incidents cited by
agency in call for
national recall of driver-side air bag do not provide
evidence that a
national recall is warranted
* Says in letter to NHTSA that agency's request for national
recall would add
more than 8 million vehicles to those already recalled
* Says in letter to NHTSA there "certainly has been no showing
of the
'significant number of failures' which Takata understands is
required"
* Says in letter to NHTSA that Takata has provided information
to the safety
agency that supports its position that current recalls are
sufficient