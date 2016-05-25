版本:
2016年 5月 26日

Takata hires Lazard Ltd as financial advisor to consider restructuring alternatives

May 25 Air bag manufacturer Takata Corp hired investment bank Lazard to lead efforts to seek new investment and help resolve financial issues stemming from its record-setting recall of tens of millions of inflators that can rupture, sources said Wednesday.

Takata in February named an outside committee to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan to address the financial and operational issues related to its recall of inflators. Takata's committee retained Lazard to "expeditiously seeking new investment for Takata," according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

