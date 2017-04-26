Shares in Takata suspended after reported bankruptcy filing plan

TOKYO, April 27 Trading in shares of Japan's
Takata Corp was suspended on Thursday after a newspaper
report that the embattled auto parts maker was considering
filing for bankruptcy protection, selling all operations to a
newly created company.
The Nikkei business daily said the plan would call for
U.S.-based Key Safety Systems, a unit of China's Ningbo Joyson
Electronic Corp, to sponsor the turnaround plan,
spending nearly 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to create a
company that would buy Takata's operations.
Takata itself would be left with heavy liabilities linked to
the massive global recall of its air bag inflators, and is
expected to be liquidated eventually, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 111.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)